Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Purchases £8,977.48 in Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Larbey bought 8,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £8,977.48 ($11,656.04).
Bango Stock Performance
Shares of BGO stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.36) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.67 million, a PE ratio of -1,166.67 and a beta of 0.36. Bango PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.73).
Bango Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bango
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.