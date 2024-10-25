Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Purchases £8,977.48 in Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Larbey bought 8,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £8,977.48 ($11,656.04).

Bango Stock Performance

Shares of BGO stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.36) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.67 million, a PE ratio of -1,166.67 and a beta of 0.36. Bango PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.73).

Bango Company Profile

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants. It also offers digital vending machine services for resellers and subscriptions providers to enable bundling of subscription services.

