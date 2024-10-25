Bank of Stockton Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,490 shares of company stock valued at $747,372. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NOC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $522.88. 69,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,456. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.56.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

