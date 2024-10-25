Bank of Stockton Makes New $231,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $510,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 511.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 68,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 56,938 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 910,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,767 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,249.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 36,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,659 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 825,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

