Bank of Stockton Sells 1,131 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of Stockton lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 40.1% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.0% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,835,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 287,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,202,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,242.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.36. 642,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,630. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

