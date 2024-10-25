Barclays Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $250.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.74.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

TSCO stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,751. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.89. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $307.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,342 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,403,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.