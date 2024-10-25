Barclays Cuts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $89.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.92. 2,401,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

