Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Releases Earnings Results

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.68. 4,968,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,704,478. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BCS. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

