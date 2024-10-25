Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA) Short Interest Down 64.3% in October

Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bayview Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bayview Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Bayview Acquisition by 462.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 139,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 114,869 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bayview Acquisition by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Bayview Acquisition by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 145,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bayview Acquisition alerts:

Bayview Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAYA remained flat at $10.62 during trading hours on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,119. Bayview Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

Bayview Acquisition Company Profile

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.