BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Up 407.8% in October

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 407.8% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS BBSEY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 771,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.13 million for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 78.54% and a net margin of 85.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.2127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. BB Seguridade Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

