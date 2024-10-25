Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.97 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 39.40 ($0.51). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 40.65 ($0.53), with a volume of 6,342 shares changing hands.

Benchmark Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £302.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -985.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.29.

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

