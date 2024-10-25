BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BEO Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BEOB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42. BEO Bancorp has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $78.00.
About BEO Bancorp
