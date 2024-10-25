BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BEO Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BEOB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42. BEO Bancorp has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposits, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

