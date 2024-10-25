Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $71,499.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,032.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $102,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

