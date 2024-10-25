Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.40 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34). Approximately 20,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 44,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

Bigblu Broadband Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.63 million, a PE ratio of -883.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.93.

Insider Transactions at Bigblu Broadband

In related news, insider Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters purchased 131,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £40,813.98 ($52,991.40). Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Bigblu Broadband

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

