Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs’ waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

