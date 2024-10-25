BKV (NYSE:BKV) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

BKV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on BKV in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BKV in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on BKV in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on BKV in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on BKV in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

BKV Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

BKV opened at $18.18 on Monday. BKV has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

In other BKV news, CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,932. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BKV news, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,694,972. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,932. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,850 shares of company stock worth $393,300.

BKV Company Profile

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

