BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Down 68.7% in October

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the September 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 20.7% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,545. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.