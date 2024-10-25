Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 313,969 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,539,000 after acquiring an additional 66,725 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $268.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $274.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

