Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 463 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.8% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $131.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average of $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

