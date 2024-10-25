Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $241,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KCE stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $80.19 and a 52-week high of $136.01.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.