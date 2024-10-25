Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVI opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.