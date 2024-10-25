Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Update

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the September 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 11.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDEW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
About Blade Air Mobility
