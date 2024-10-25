Block (NYSE:SQ) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Block stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 94.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

