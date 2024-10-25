BMO Capital Markets Boosts Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $95.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FBIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.