Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Posts Earnings Results

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $64.19 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $49.48 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDNNY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

