boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

BOO opened at GBX 29.96 ($0.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.49 million, a PE ratio of -259.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 26.48 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 42.63 ($0.55). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.41.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

