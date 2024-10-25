boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.
