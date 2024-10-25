Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% yr/yr to ~$11.8-12.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.100-6.300 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Barclays cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BAH opened at $166.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.13 and a 200-day moving average of $153.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $114.69 and a 52 week high of $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.