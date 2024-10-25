Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $318.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAM. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.08.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAM

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE SAM traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.31. 209,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,222. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.31. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $372.61.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 74.0% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 58.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.