Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $88.79.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

