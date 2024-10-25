Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $85.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after buying an additional 6,588,256 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,195,000 after acquiring an additional 360,793 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,897,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,543 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

