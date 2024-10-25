Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $83.75. The company had a trading volume of 657,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,053. The stock has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

