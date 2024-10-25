BP (LON:BP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 456.89 ($5.93) and traded as low as GBX 402.40 ($5.22). BP shares last traded at GBX 406.45 ($5.28), with a volume of 22,876,063 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.62) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.49) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 632 ($8.21).

The stock has a market cap of £63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 412.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 456.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. BP’s payout ratio is 6,969.70%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.96), for a total transaction of £2,087,720.19 ($2,710,620.86). In other news, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £20,350 ($26,421.71). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.96), for a total transaction of £2,087,720.19 ($2,710,620.86). Insiders acquired 10,100 shares of company stock worth $4,223,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

