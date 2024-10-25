BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance
BCTXW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. 1,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.60.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What is a Dividend King?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.