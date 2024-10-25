Brian Gilvary Sells 109,404 Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £272,415.96 ($353,695.09).
Barclays Stock Performance
BARC stock traded down GBX 5.88 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 242.17 ($3.14). 99,973,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,254,371. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 251.30 ($3.26). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 227.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 217.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 954.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.
Barclays Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,076.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Barclays
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
