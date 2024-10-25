Brokers Set Expectations for TSE:AEM FY2024 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $5.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEM. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.35. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$60.17 and a 12-month high of C$123.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total transaction of C$2,546,250.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total value of C$2,546,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total value of C$1,701,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $12,518,150. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.547 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.63%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.