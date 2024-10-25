Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.84 and traded as high as C$49.34. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$48.62, with a volume of 413,745 shares.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -278.06, a P/E/G ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

