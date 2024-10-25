Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.84 and traded as high as C$49.34. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$48.62, with a volume of 413,745 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BIP.UN
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 1.3 %
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.