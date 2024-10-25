Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $165.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

BRKL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. 469,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

