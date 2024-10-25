Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,339 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Qualys Trading Down 1.3 %

QLYS stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.32 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.90.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 149.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

