BTIG Research Raises MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $240.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSTR. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $235.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.56. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $236.29.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

