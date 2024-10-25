Bull Oak Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 428 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after acquiring an additional 56,416 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,904,000 after acquiring an additional 42,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 434,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $268.76 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $274.99. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

