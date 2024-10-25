Bull Oak Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bull Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.81 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

