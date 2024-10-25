Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6,662.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 176,763 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after buying an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 79,375 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $4,633,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,888,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 2.4 %

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.41. 698,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,225. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.96. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.