Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 295 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.08. 1,477,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,129,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.54 and its 200-day moving average is $241.27. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

