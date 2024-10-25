Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 675 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.51. 71,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,776. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

