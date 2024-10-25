Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 713 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $287,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 256.2% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.90. 2,182,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,181,428. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

