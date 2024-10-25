Busey Bank Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Busey Bank increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 151,897 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.