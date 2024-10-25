Busey Bank Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,554,000 after buying an additional 66,482 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,086,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,624,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $359.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $255.22 and a one year high of $374.63.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.16.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

