Busey Bank Purchases 516 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Busey Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America lowered shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

NKE stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

