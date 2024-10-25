Busey Bank Sells 3,437 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Busey Bank lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $289.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $294.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,464,384.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.