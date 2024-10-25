CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International updated its FY25 guidance to $22.89-23.78 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 22.890-23.780 EPS.

CACI International Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CACI traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $547.36. The stock had a trading volume of 210,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,582. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $495.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CACI International has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $570.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $520.00) on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CACI International from $533.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CACI International from $471.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,499,266.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,499,266.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,946,548.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,972. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.