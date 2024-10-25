CACI International’s (CACI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $650.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $520.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.20.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $554.55. 11,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,614. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $570.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $495.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,319,830.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,548.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CACI International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 900.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

